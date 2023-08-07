Sea Galley’s Steve Hart estimates more than 1 million customers have visited his venerable Yakima Valley restaurant, and he has hired thousands of employees to work there.
The longtime owner and manager of Sea Galley will soon end his tenure there as his lease for the property has been terminated, Hart told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Wednesday. The Union Gap restaurant will close soon to make way for a Texas Roadhouse, he said.
The property at the east end of Valley Mall Boulevard near the Interstate 82 interchange is owned by the Mercy family.
The change was first reported by the Yakima Valley Business Times. A Mercy family representative told the monthly newspaper that a deal has been reached with the national Texas Roadhouse chain to build a new restaurant on the Sea Galley site.
Hart said that without a lease, Sea Galley remains open on a month-to-month basis. He said he was overwhelmed with the response last week from longtime customers and community members.
“I’ve heard from a lot of sad people who’ve told me they really enjoy coming here,” Hart said. “We’ve been really busy this week and I’ve been getting lots of phone calls.
“No one’s going to miss it any more than I will,” he added. “It’s a sad way to end a 45-, 47-year career, but we hope we’re still going to be open for a while.”
Once a chain of restaurants throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Union Gap Sea Galley is the last one still open. The location opened in 1979 and Hart has been there since 1996, part of a long career in the restaurant industry.
“I’ve been here for the past couple of years with no lease, just going month to month,” Hart said. “(The lease) is a business decision, and I’ve tried to stay positive as the restaurant stays open.
“This place is kind of one of the old granddads of the Valley as far as restaurants are concerned,” he added. “It’s not unusual for someone to want to put something new in and update their portfolio.”
Plans submitted to the Union Gap Community Development Department indicate Texas Roadhouse will build a new structure on the Sea Galley site and surrounding parking areas, the Business Times reported. Union Gap Community Development building official Jason Cavanaugh could not be reached for comment last week.
With more than 600 locations across the U.S., Texas Roadhouse has served steak, barbecue and other Southwestern cuisine since its first location opened in 1993. The Louisville, Ky.-based chain has Eastern Washington locations in Kennewick and Spokane; visit texasroadhouse.com for more information.
The latest information on Sea Galley is available on its Facebook page. For now, the restaurant remains open for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
