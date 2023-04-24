A family farm that has grown organic fruit for nearly three decades has opened a new wine tasting room near Zillah.
LaPierre Farms hosted a well-attended grand opening event on April 15, with hundreds of guests enjoying various wines, HopTown Wood Fired Pizza slices and delicious wine slushies.
The tasting room is at 4440 Highland Drive, northeast of Zillah.
Lauren LaPierre, whose parents Mark and Marni LaPierre began with a cherry orchard near Granger in 1985, said her family’s farms specialize in organic blueberries, cherries, peaches, pears, apples, nectarines and, as of 2018, wine grapes.
“The family farm has remained a huge part of our lives and has expanded tremendously over the past decade,” said Lauren, who along with her brother, Garrett, is part of the family business. “Mark and Marni began growing grapes in 2018 with the vision of opening a tasting room that would bridge both operations, winery and farm.”
The tasting room has an indoor bar and lounge offering wine by the glass, bottle and flight. An elevated terrace patio on the front of the building provides views of Mount Adams and Mount Rainier, while a large patio on the back of the building can host larger groups and events.
Lauren said she helps with operations and marketing of the winery, while her brother Garrett oversees the growing process as an organic consultant. His fiancée, Cassandra Adams, also is involved in the operation.
“The winery is definitely a family affair,” Lauren added. “We want LaPierre Winery to be more than just a tasting room. It’s an immersive tasting experience that combines the best of Washington agriculture.”
Among the special events planned this year are Spring Barrel on the final weekend of April and a summer celebration on July 1 that will feature live music from local band XYZ and the Boomers, which also provided music at the grand opening.
Spring hours at the winery are 1-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays, with summer hours to be announced. Wine memberships are available, and LaPierre Farms’ organic fruit market is scheduled to open this summer, according to the farming operation’s website.
For more information about the winery, call 509-728-1179 or visit LaPierre Farms and Winery’s Facebook page.
