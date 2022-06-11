With Junior Achievement switching to a mobile classroom facility in Central Washington next year, its former building and the 2.12 acres it sits upon in Terrace Heights could soon have a new zoning classification.
The Yakima County Planning Commission recommended changing the site, at the northwest corner of University Parkway and Keys Road, from two-family residential to professional business classification following a Wednesday evening virtual public hearing on the matter.
Tua Vang, a senior project manager with Yakima County’s planning department, said when a request to change future and underlying land use is received by county officials, they recommend a change in zoning.
The JA building was approved in 2010 as a community center, Vang said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about 11,000 students went through the organization’s educational facility each year, JA of Washington officials said last month.
JA will switch its financial literacy and other programs from the Terrace Heights center to a mobile unit early next year, allowing the organization to reach more students in remote communities throughout Central Washington, said Natalie Vega O’Neil, JA of Washington’s president and CEO. She told the Herald-Republic JA will continue to use the building through the end of 2022, then switch to the mobile unit in February 2023 when the lease ends.
The building at 650 University Parkway has been sold to local developer Byron Borton, who owns and developed the adjacent University Parkway Apartments complex. The sale agreement allows JA to occupy the building through February 2023.
Bill Hordan, of Hordan Planning Services, told planning commission members the JA property was bought “mainly as a defensive move” to make sure it did not fall into disrepair.
A restaurant or other retail use “is not something that they’re looking at,” Hordan said. “He intends to keep it as a professional business.”
Potential tenants of the JA building could include nearby Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences or a physical therapy office, Hordan added.
Commission members Robert Tree and Kyle Curtis said while Borton may not wish to open a retail operation there, the new zoning could allow businesses such as a bakery, coffee shop or restaurant if someone else buys the property in the future.
Vang agreed, noting those uses would require a public hearing and approval by a hearing examiner.
The planning commission endorsed the request to switch the zoning by a 6-0 vote, with the Board of County Commissioners having final approval.
Toppenish property
A similar unanimous endorsement was made to switch a 0.61-acre property near Toppenish from R-3 to general commercial zoning. This would allow a narrow strip of land immediately west of the Topp Mart gas station and convenience store to be sold and separated from a home just north of the business, located at 907 W. First Ave.
The small strip of land is intended to be used for parking and would allow for better vehicle maneuverability on the gas station property, Hordan told commission members.
No public comments were received on the Toppenish rezoning request, which again must receive final approval from county commissioners.
