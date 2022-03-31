Good news about unemployment rates and the number of jobs in Yakima County has continued into the new year, according to data released Tuesday, March 29, by state officials.
Don Meseck, regional labor economist with the state’s Employment Security Department, said February 2022’s local unemployment rate of 8.3% was lower than the 9.8% figure reported one year ago — the 11th straight month Yakima County’s year-to-year jobless rate has improved.
However, the number of residents in Yakima County’s labor force in February 2022 was still less than it was prior to the COVID-19-induced recession, Meseck said, noting the 130,128 residents in the local labor force this February were 0.8% fewer than the 131,117 residents working in February 2020.
The gap between early 2020’s labor force and the early 2022 labor force is shrinking, and among nonfarm employment, Yakima County actually gained jobs between February 2020 and February 2022 — the first time that’s happened in nearly two years, Meseck said.
Nonfarm employment increased 6.4% between February 2021 and February 2022, rising from 81,800 to 87,000 jobs in the past year. And the latter number is 0.5% above the 86,600 nonfarm jobs reported in February 2020.
“That’s an indication the local job market is recovering to pre-COVID levels,” Meseck said.
Other encouraging news in the Employment Security Department data includes the continued return of retail jobs. Year over year, retail employment in Yakima County has increased for 19 consecutive months, from August 2020 through February of this year, Meseck reported.
Preliminary estimates show there were 12,100 jobs in retail trade last month, an increase of 1,200 jobs, or 11%, from the 10,900 retail jobs in February 2021.
These trends also are reflected in the statewide numbers, as Washington retail employment increased from 393,000 to 406,900 jobs between February 2021 and 2022, a 3.4% upturn.
About 80.5% of these 13,300 new jobs generated statewide over the past year were in general merchandise stores (4,800) and “other retail trade” establishments (5,900), which includes firms engaged in electronic or online shopping.
Locally, the leisure and hospitality industry (primarily hotels, eating/drinking establishments and amusement/recreation services) added 1,000 jobs in Yakima County between February 2021 and February 2022.
“Yakima County’s leisure and hospitality industry is steadily recovering jobs lost due to the pandemic, but employment has not yet returned to the pre-COVID days,” Meseck said.
For a complete monthly economic report for Washington state, visit esd.wa.gov/labormarketinfo/monthly-employment-report.
