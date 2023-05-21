South Central Workforce, WorkSource, South Central Washington STEM and ESD 105 will host a spring job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Yakima Convention Center.
The event is for high school seniors who are 18 or will be at graduation and college students back for the summer or attending local colleges and university.
Michelle Smith, communications and employment engagement manager at South Central Workforce, notes about 50% of the seniors who plan to attend college never leave the Yakima Valley, so local jobs are important to help fund their post-secondary education.
Businesses will be hiring for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions throughout the region. Seniors are invited to attend and meet with potential employers, trade organizations and military recruiters and learn about community resources.
Attendees are asked to come dressed professionally and bring copies of their resume if they have one.
There are a few tables left if a business is interested in participating in the job fair. Contact Smith or Susy Moran, employment engagement manager, by noon Monday, May 22, at michelle.smith@scworkforce.org or susy.moran@scworkforce.org.
