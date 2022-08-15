UNION GAP — After being closed for most of July to install a new floor and do a bit of remodeling, longtime local restaurant Jean’s Cottage Inn has reopened to serve up its breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites.
The eatery, at 3211 Main St. in Union Gap, resumed its normal hours on Aug. 3 with a new dining room floor, renovated patio dining area and new service area, owner Allan Marks said. But never fear, the nearly 100-year-old till remains in place.
“Our customers are so loyal,” Marks said. “They stuck with us through the pandemic … and they noticed we took more than our usual two-week July vacation. They’ll notice the new floor, roomier patio area — we removed the A/C unit — and new service area.”
The restaurant dates back to 1946, when owner Bob Boyd opened it as the Tick Tock. It became Jean’s in 1962, when his wife, Jean, took over the business and her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Betty Boyd, ran it.
Marks and his wife, Kristi, took over Jean’s Cottage Inn in 1997 and the restaurant continues to specialize in big breakfasts, steak and burgers, seasoned with Deccio’s spices that are available for sale at the restaurant and online.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, visit jeanscottageinn.com, visit their Facebook page or call 509-575-9709.
