Milk and bubble teas, coffee and energy drinks, smoothies, pastries and other food items are offered at the just-opened JayDay Café and Boba, 2402 S. First St., Suite 102, in Yakima.
The establishment’s name is a combination of the two owners, Yakima couple Jayden and Dayana Nguyen, who have dreamed of opening their own business together. They just needed a location.
“I was helping unload some supplies next door, at our family’s business (JayDay Nails beauty salon), when the jeweler who had this place told us he was going to move out,” Jayden said.
“We’ve tried to make this place unique and show our love of plants and the outdoors,” Dayana said of JayDay Café’s interior décor. “We have over 50 different drinks and some things that you won’t find elsewhere in Yakima.”
Boba or bubble tea is an Asian drink that consists of tea, chewy tapioca balls and other flavors. Jayden said the milk tea with taro or strawberry flavor is their most popular drink, while Dayana recommended the sunset smoothie, which “literally looks like a sunset” and features dragon fruit and pineapple.
JayDay Café and Boba, which held its grand opening last week, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Call (509) 426-2886 or visit jayday_cafenboba on Instagram for more information.
