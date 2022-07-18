During public hearings on new rules for regulating agritourism operations in Yakima County, several winery owners noted that economic survival in today’s economy requires more than tasting rooms and fine wines.
Restaurants, spaces for large events and overnight lodging can help an independent winery survive, and all three of those things may be added in the next 10 years at J Bell Cellars near Zillah.
Hearing Examiner Patrick Spurgin conducted an open record public hearing on the matter last month, and issued his recommendation to approve the J Bell Cellars expansion, with conditions, on Tuesday, July 12.
“You have two approaches if you’re an independently owned winery. You can scrape by as a boutique winery, or you can add amenities,” said Ron Pelson, a building designer with Yakima-based Traditional Designs Inc., who represented J Bell owners Wes Treslo and Natasha Dremlyuga before the hearing examiner.
J Bell Cellars, about a mile from the Interstate 82-State Route 22 interchange, features a tasting room, courtyard with a small stage for musicians, lavender fields and several RV parking spots adjacent to a pear orchard. It has resumed outdoor concerts this summer, on a stage looking out onto a lighted outdoor field.
Its application with the Yakima County Planning Division seeks to change the business’ designation from a winery to a resort agritourism operation that would include a lounge/private club area, restaurant, multi-use event space, lavender distillery, spirits distillery, wellness cottages and overnight cabins.
Pelson said county planners agreed with all of those proposals except the cabins, which the owners wish to be interspersed among the pear orchard. These 25 small private cabins would include bathrooms and provide lodging for guests attending weekend events such as a wedding.
Spurgin’s recommendation requires that any and all overnight cabins must be outside the existing orchard or lavender blocks. They may be immediately adjacent to them, provided no more than 1 acre of land is converted to nonagricultural use.
A modified site plan must be submitted to Yakima County planning officials for review and approval before any cabins or associated parking development begins, Spurgin wrote.
Pelson said he will ask the board of commissioners to allow cabins to be sited as originally proposed when the board considers the matter for final approval.
He said the proposal for the cabins received no public comments or complaints, and that the pear orchards would add to the ambiance and desirability of potential guests.
“They’ve approved the other stuff, and there was not a single formal complaint filed about the cabins, or about people staying there,” Pelson said. “Those cabins are an important part of keeping this as a viable business.”
The project description submitted by J Bell Cellars describes it as a 10-year plan, with the event building/multi-use building scheduled as the first item to be built. Other early items would be the restaurant, club area, then cabins and a wellness cottage as finances allow.
The wellness cottage, near the lavender farm, would be for massages and other spa-like services, using lavender and oil products produced on site. The cottage could also be used as a changing room for weddings. It would not be used for overnight guests.
County public services official Karri Espinoza said the hearing examiner’s recommendation will be presented to the county commissioners for final approval at a date to be determined.
