A family owned and operated coffee shop dedicated to improving the communities where it operates — along with providing quality food and drinks — has opened on South First Street in Yakima.
Indaba Coffee Roasters opened in mid-October at 1802 S. First St., at the southwest corner of First Street and Mead Avenue.
The Spokane-based business is owned by Bobby Enslow, who said his company tries to hire people facing employment challenges, such as those with special needs, and donates a percentage of “first Friday” sales to nonprofit organizations.
Enslow has three shops in Spokane, one in Kennewick and now a fifth location in Yakima. All use ethically-sourced coffee beans that are roasted in Spokane and have earned national recognition at the 2022 Golden Bean North America contest.
“A couple of our coffees scored silver (medals) in this year’s North American competition, and made it to the World Golden Bean competition, which was quite an honor,” Enslow said.
He added that the opportunity to open a Yakima location is, in part, a tribute to Ben Doornink, a Yakima native and friend whom Enslow met while a student at Washington State University. Doornink helped Enslow open his first Indaba shop in Spokane in 2009.
The Yakima location is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with drive-thru service and comfortable, lounge-style indoor seating, store manager Kylee Parkinson said.
Its menu features a variety of coffee drinks, tea, cold drinks and breakfast/lunch food items. Parkinson said popular menu items include the House Butterscotch Latte, Lemon Vanilla Latte and avocado toast. Home brewing products are available for sale.
For more information, visit www.indabacoffee.com or call 509-571-1024.
