The recent surge in housing sales slowed a bit last month, according to statistics released Friday for Yakima County.
Data for the first three months of the year, provided by local real estate analyst Kristi Wilbert through her newsletter, “Headwaters: The Source,” shows there have been 641 homes sold in Yakima County, compared to 634 homes between January and March of 2021, a 1.1% increase.
In comparison, month-to-month figures for much of last year and January and February 2022 showed double-digit percentage increases in both residential sales numbers and average home prices.
When commercial real estate sales are included, the increase between January-March 2021 and this year’s first quarter is healthier, going from 872 to 902 properties, a 3.4% upturn.
And sales prices continue to steadily rise, both for commercial and residential properties. Wilbert’s statistics show an average residential sale price of $300,030 in March 2021 and $325,249 last month, an 8.4% increase. When commercial properties are included, the average real estate sales price increased 15.1% over the past year.
Real estate agents in Yakima County were concerned last month about the lack of inventory for single-family homes in the region.
In mid-March, there were roughly 350 residential Yakima County listings, but 200 of those were pending sales, meaning only about 40% were considered “active” or available for purchase.
Another difference brokers noted compared to 2021 is the rise in interest rates, which hit historically low levels last year.
The Associated Press reported the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, the most popular home loan, rose to 5.13% in the week ended April 8, the highest since November 2018, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.
That rate is up more than 1.5 percentage points since the start of the year as the U.S. Federal Reserve has begun to tighten financial conditions to cool soaring inflation.
