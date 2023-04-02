YWCA Program Director JoAnn Garcia was recently honored by the Zonta Club of Yakima as part of the organization’s program for International Women's Day.
Garcia, who has worked for the YWCA for 27 years, was honored for her work and dedication to women and children in the community, the organization noted in a news release. She received a bouquet of yellow roses.
The Zonta Club honors a women each year who has empowered and improved lives of women and children in the Yakima Valley, the release stated. Zonta International is dedicated to building a better world for women and girls.
Eisenhower High School senior Carynn Miller was chosen by the Zonta Club of Yakima as their Young Women in Public Affairs scholarship winner for 2023.
Miller was chosen for her leadership at school and her volunteerism to the community. She has volunteered at Catholic Charities, Yakima Southeast Rotary and Truth Sanctuary. The daughter of Scott and LaVon Miller of Yakima, she plans on majoring in accounting in college.
Health care
• Adrienne Szabo, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, has joined the staff at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Lincoln Avenue medical-dental center.
Szabo specializes in women's health, including fertility, pregnancy, post-partum and general gynecological care. She received her master of science in women’s health nurse practitioner degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
• Dr. Eric Flake recently joined the staff as a developmental-behavioral pediatric specialist at the Children’s Village clinic in Yakima.
After serving in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years, Flake most recently worked at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma. He received his doctor of medicine degree from Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md.
