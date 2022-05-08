Tourism
- Yakima Valley Tourism has hired Adam Stewart as communications and travel trade manager and Michael Franson as the sports development manager for the Yakima Valley Sports Commission.
Stewart will work with travel media and attend industry trade shows to further elevate Yakima and the Yakima Valley as a place to visit, do business and live. He grew up in Yakima and has a range of professional experience in various travel-related fields, including international education, destination marketing, hospitality and tourism. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Eastern Washington University and a Master of Arts in tourism management from the University of Westminster in London.
Franson will be working with sporting organizations, the Valley hospitality community and local venues to bring sports tournaments and events to the Yakima Valley. He most recently worked for Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences and was previously employed at the University of Washington. Prior to working in education, he was the supervisor of the Seattle Mariners Team Store at T-Mobile Park. Franson holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Western Washington University and a Master of Arts in sport and athletic administration from Gonzaga University.
Education
- Casceila Miller has been named assistant principal at Lewis and Clark Middle School in the Yakima School District. She has served for the past eight years as a fifth-grade teacher, and more recently as lead field STEM instructor, in the Thorp School District. She also taught at Mercer Middle School in Seattle and in the Wahluke School District in Central Washington.
She earned a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education K-8 in 2005 from Central Washington University, a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction in 2013 from Western Governors University, and her principal certification from Eastern Washington University in 2022. She also holds a National Board Certificate in early and middle childhood English-language arts.
Health care
- Sandy Moran, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, has joined the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Lincoln Avenue medical dental clinic. Her clinical interests are OB/GYN care and women’s health. Moran earned her Master of Science degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Housing
State Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, was honored April 26 by Habitat for Humanity, which presented him with a Golden Hammer recognizing his leadership in securing $34 million for affordable home ownership and $650,000 for Yakima Habitat.
