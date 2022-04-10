Education
Vikki Fogelson will serve as principal of Lewis & Clark Middle School for the 2022-23 school year, beginning July 1. She will join the Yakima School District after a 24-year career as a middle-school educator in the Tri-Cities and Spokane, most recently serving as a principal with the Pasco School District for the past four years. Fogelson has a master’s degree in education from Heritage University and a bachelor’s degree from Central Washington University.
Hector Mendez Jr. has joined the Yakima School District’s teaching and learning principal support team, a position which supports principal instructional leadership in the district. Mendez has worked in the district since 2001 as a paraprofessional, teacher, math instructional facilitator, assistant principal, and is currently the principal of Barge-Lincoln Elementary. A native of Sunnyside and 1996 graduate of Grandview High School, Mendez earned his master’s degree in education at Walden University and his bachelor’s degree from Heritage University.
Health care
Kristin DeWeerd has joined the staff at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Center. A nurse for 28 years, DeWeerd became a nurse practitioner after earning her doctor of nursing practice degree from South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. Her clinical interest is in pediatrics, drawing from her experience as a pediatric nurse.
Salons
Studio 16 Salon + Spa in Yakima, owned by lifelong Yakima resident Andrea Wintzer, recently was named to the “Salon Today 200” by Salon Today magazine. This is the second consecutive year Studio 16 has been named a Top 200 Salon and is the only recipient in Eastern Washington.
