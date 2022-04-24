Housing
Doug Bommersbach is joining the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing as a housing developer. He brings 30 plus years of experience in behavioral health care housing operations to the Yakima-based nonprofit.
The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing is a private, statewide nonprofit development consulting corporation. It assists nonprofits, public housing authorities and others to build and preserve affordable multi-family rental housing for farmworkers and other residents in need.
Insurance
Farmers Insurance agent Raul Castillo has been named to the national insurer’s Presidents Council, the Los Angeles-based business recently announced. Membership in Presidents Council is the organization’s most elite honor for the top 1% of exclusive agents and district managers.
Presidents Council members are selected on several criteria, including their excellence in providing quality customer service, their consistent top-ranked business performance, and their commitment to furthering the goals and ideals of the Farmers organization.
Castillo is a Farmers Insurance agent based in Yakima, with offices at 4700 Tieton Drive, Suite A.
Health care
Valentine Okochi, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC is now providing primary care to patients of all ages, from adolescents to adults, at the Astria Health Centers in Toppenish and Zillah.
Okochi has extensive clinical training to prevent, diagnose and treat common health problems and serious chronic and complex illnesses, with a master of science in nursing leadership degree from South University in Savannah, Ga. He completed his post-master’s Certificate in Family Nurse Practitioner Specialty from Herzing University in Milwaukee, Wis.
Family Nurse Practitioner Amma Ababio, MSN, FNP, has joined the staff of the Astria Health Center in Prosser. She started seeing new patients this month.
Ababio’s services include primary care and family medicine; annual exams; treatment of general health problems and minor emergencies, including but not limited to cuts, abrasions, sprains, and fractures; chronic disease management; immunizations and school physicals. She completed her bachelor’s in nursing at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa., and her master of science in nursing at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio.
Tanya Gutierrez, RN, BSN has been hired as clinical director, and Monica Thielen, RN has been hired as clinical supervisor at Heartlinks Hospice & Palliative Care, which serves patients and their families in Benton and Yakima counties.
Gutierrez received training as a registered nurse from Yakima Valley Community College, earned her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Wisconsin — Green Bay, and also has a bachelor’s in business administration and human resource management. Gutierrez has more than 20 years of experience, including at Heartlinks and at Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Thielen received training as a registered nurse from Columbia Basin College and has more than 14 years of clinical hospice experience and 28 years of nursing and management experience.
