Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association has promoted six employees.
Dan Gaulke has been promoted to executive vice president/treasurer. He joined Yakima Federal as a management trainee fresh out of college and has more than 32 years of service with the association. His job roles have included loan officer, internal auditor, internal audit manager and compliance officer.
Kyle Harrington has been promoted to vice president/accounting manager. He came to Yakima Federal in 2018 having previous experience with the Washington State Department of Financial Institutions.
Lottie Biehl has been promoted to assistant vice president/Orchard Park branch manager. She began her Yakima Federal career as a teller in the downtown Yakima branch in 1990 and has been the manager at Orchard Park since May 2022.
Tony Mayorga has been promoted to assistant vice president/Kennewick branch manager. He was hired as a management trainee in October 2020 and has been the Kennewick branch manager for the past year.
Erin Thierolf has been promoted to assistant vice president/human resource generalist. She joined Yakima Federal in 2003 as a management trainee and moved to the human resource department in 2019 after leading the association’s marketing efforts since 2012.
Paul Crawford has been promoted to assistant vice president/marketing manager. He was hired as marketing manager in October 2018, with previous experience in the newspaper industry.
Finance
Connie Falon, senior financial adviser with Ascend Financial Group of Yakima, has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year by the Central Washington Home Builders Association.
Construction
Nicole Ahola will serve as 2023 secretary for the Building Industry Association of Washington. She has more than 15 years of industry experience, including working as a health insurance broker for Ahola Benefit Consultants LLC in Kittitas County.
Ahola has been active with multiple home builders and business associations, including serving as an officer in the Central Washington Home Builders Association and Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce.
Technology
Kristie D’Ambrosio-Correll, former executive at the fitness class streaming site MIRROR, has joined Littlebird Connected Care Inc. as its chief technology officer. D’Ambrosio-Correll will also become Littlebird’s co-founder alongside Yakima’s Monica Plath, the co-founder and chief executive officer who started the company in spring 2020.
