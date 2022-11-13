Nonprofit
- Enero Macias, vice president/un
- derwriter/CRA officer for Yakima Federal Savings & Loan Association, has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing board of directors.
Macias has been with Yakima Federal for eight years, starting as a loan closer before promotions to his present position. Born and raised in Toppenish, he is a first generation Mexican American who can relate to the individuals and families ORFH helps, the organization stated in a news release. He has an associate of arts degre in applied science from Yakima Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Western Governors University.
ORFH is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation that develops and helps preserve affordable housing for farmworkers and other rural residents such as low-income seniors, homeless families with children and veterans.
Health care
- Julie Petersen, Kittitas Valley Healthcare CEO, was awarded the 2022 Joe Hopkins Memorial Award at the Washington State Hospital Association’s annual meeting on Oct. 17.
Petersen began her career in health care almost 40 years ago as a staff accountant for Group Health Cooperative in Seattle. Since 2016, she has served as the CEO of Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 1 and superintendent of Kittitas County Public Hospital District No. 2, serving Upper Kittitas County.
The Joe Hopkins Memorial Award was created in 1987 to acknowledge an individual who displays the spirit of Hopkins’ vision and dedication to Washington’s hospitals.
- Dr. Angela Stewart and Janet “TJ” Tjarnberg have been honored as fellows by the Washington State Pharmacists Association.
Stewart is distinguished for her leadership in the Yakima area, first in health systems, then from WSU Yakima campus. She is past president of the WSPA and has been and continues as a mentor to many, the WSPA noted in its announcement.
Tjarnberg, another past president of the WSPA, has been a leader in long term care practice and engagement among Central Washington pharmacists.
- Darby Foor, ARNP, has joined the staff at the Children’s Village clinic in Yakima.
Foor worked as a critical care nurse in the ICU and saw how frustrated families were when their children were sick. This motivated her to continue to work in pediatrics as a nurse practitioner and share the importance of preventive and educational care, according to Children’s Village. She earned her master of science in nursing from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
- Dr. Idalia Montañez has joined the staff of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Center.
Montañez is a clinical psychologist who looks forward to working with the Spanish-speaking community to provide care in their primary language. Her clinical focus is on children, pregnancy and post-partum care.
She received her doctor of psychology degree from Carlos Albizu University in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.