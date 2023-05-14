Government
Yakima County honored several employees with an Extra Mile award for exemplary public service as part of Public Service Recognition Week.
They are Marivel Garcia, public services, 19 years of service; Carolina Herrera, probation services, 28 years; Deborah Clausing, prosecutors office, 26 years; Corrections Officer Robert McGuire, 17 years; and Deputy Leonardo "Leo" Diaz of Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, four years.
Education
Phil Koestner will be the new principal at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Yakima starting July 1. Born and raised in Spokane Valley, he earned his bachelor's degree in Spanish from Eastern Washington University and has a master’s in teaching from Whitworth College. After roles in the classroom, he was the Title I/ELD coordinator in Spokane Public Schools for grades K-12.
Real estate services
Absolute Mortgage welcomes Lisa Allison, a mortgage loan adviser and certified credit specialist. She joins Michael Dubrule, a certified reverse originator, whose office is at 4001 Summitview Ave #8 in Yakima.
Leah Holbrook received a Legend Award at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention in Las Vegas earlier this month. She joined Prudential Almon Realty in 2005 which then became Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of Central Washington. She was one of Berkshire Hathaway's top three agents in Washington state for the number of residential units sold during the first quarter of 2023.
Agriculture
Rebecca Schmidt-Jeffris, a research entomologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service in Wapato, is a finalist for a 2023 Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medal as an emerging leader for her pioneering work designing ways to use insects as biological controls for other bugs that damage crops, especially apples and pears.
Health care
Dr. David Barber is the new director of emergency medicine at Prosser Memorial Health. He is a graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin, completed a residency in emergency medicine at Michigan State, and is certified with the American Board of Emergency Medicine. For the last eight years, Barber worked in Lourdes and Kadlec’s emergency department, as well as being part of the clinical faculty at Pacific Northwest University, and as an assistant professor at WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.