Eric Patrick, marketing and tourism director for Union Gap, received the Outstanding Marketing Program or Campaign award earlier this month at the State of Washington Tourism Conference.
Union Gap's #SmallTownTourismChat campaign is described as a fast and furious 30-minute chat about tourism in small towns that has quickly attracted the attention of other communities, travel writers and local stakeholders. The campaign was recognized for its collaborations around the state and across the country.
Agriculture
Brian Pendergast will join Yakima Chief Hops as chief information officer on the company’s executive leadership team. He begins his employment on Monday, Oct. 31.
Pendergast’s career includes more than 25 years working in his field including manufacturing, legal, media information, financial services and software solutions. He has overseen technology transformation for more than 15 different organizations and has authored several globally recognized engineering patents in technology.
He is a graduate of University of Arizona, studied post-graduate at Rochester Institute of Technology and holds his certificate in Executive Leadership CIO/CIT from the Harvard University Graduate School of Business.
Medical
Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic welcomes Family Nurse Practitioner residents Emma Kerr, Kurtyss Kasten and Sandra Benavides-Vaello to the Yakima Medical-Dental Clinic.
Kerr’s clinical interests include women’s health, mental health and diabetes management. She earned her doctor of nursing practice degree from Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn.
Kasten’s clinical interests include pediatrics, dermatology, holistic wellness and adolescent mental health. He earned his master of science in nursing degree from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing in Nashville, Tenn.
Benavides-Vaello’s clinical interest is in family medicine and women’s health. She earned her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Texas and a post-graduate certificate as a Family Nurse Practitioner from Chamberlain University in Addison, Ill.
Fitness
Carrie Sattler has re-joined the Yakima Athletic Club as group fitness manager/accounting assistant.
Sattler returns to the Yakima Athletic Club and the fitness industry with significant experience in program management, teaching, and coaching. She has a bachelor of science degree in physical education and business administration, is an National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer and a Les Mills certified instructor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.