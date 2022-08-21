Yakima Valley Tourism has added two group sales members to their team.
Paola Verjan has joined as event and sales manager. Born in Mexico and raised in the Yakima Valley for nearly all of her life, Verjan has a range of professional experience in the sales and hospitality industries. She has worked as an insurance agent for New York Life and as an event coordinator for the Apple Tree Golf Course.
Andrea George is now working as convention account manager for the Yakima Valley Tourism group sales department. She will work with various industry partners to bring meetings and conventions to the Valley. After working in the cosmetology industry for 10 years, George sought a career change and joined Yakima Valley Tourism.
Housing
Cristina Alvarez Ruiz of Sunnyside has been promoted to senior housing developer by the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.
After working in commercial banking as a relationship manager doing agricultural financing for farmers and ranchers, Alvarez Ruiz began as a housing developer at ORFH in 2017 and earned national certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional (RHDFP) in 2018.
As a senior housing developer, Alvarez Ruiz’s essential duties include managing development of multiple affordable multi-family housing projects (from feasibility to initial occupancy and close-out); working cooperatively with housing sponsors and public representatives on issues related to proposed housing developments; and providing guidance to ORFH’s team of Housing Developers.
The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation that develops and helps preserve affordable multi-family rental housing for farmworkers and other rural residents in Washington.
Health care
Greg Huefner, MSPT at Peak Performance Sports and Spine Physical Therapy in Yakima, recently completed his diploma in osteopractic from the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy and the Spinal Manipulation Institute.
This 12-18 month post-graduate training program is awarded to licensed physical therapists or medical physicians in the use of spinal and extremity thrust manipulation, ultrasound-guided dry needling, instrument-assisted manual therapies, and differential diagnostics for the diagnosis and treatment of neuromusculoskeletal conditions.
