Employment
Piatz has more than 10 years of human resource experience and most recently served as a manufacturing manager at Tree Top. He has more than 13 years of workforce development experience working in private industry as well as serving on the council’s board of directors for more than eight years representing the voice of local employers.
Prior to becoming the manufacturing manager, Piatz worked in human resources at both Tree Top and Home Depot. He has a bachelor of science in business administration with a specialization in human resource management from Walden University.
Hartman has more than 15 years of administrative experience and nine years of experience working with compliance and contract management.
The South Central Workforce Council is the local workforce development board designated by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act legislation to oversee the public workforce system in Kittitas, Klickitat, Skamania and Yakima counties.
Health care
Dr. Dean Walters has joined the Cascade Foot & Ankle clinic in Yakima. During his podiatry training and residency, Walters focused on foot and ankle surgery while specializing in wound care and Charcot reconstruction.
Training
Human Resources & Management Solutions, a local consulting firm owned by Diana Welch, has been re-certified to provide assessments and training for the Five Behaviors of a Cohesive Team and the DiSC Learning Programs. These programs are offered in her six-day Management Academy, which begins Oct. 6 at the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and is in partnership with Yakima County Development Association.
Welch has been providing consulting services for team building, conflict resolution, executive coaching, diversity and numerous training topics for more than 30 years in the Yakima area. Through personalized insights these programs help leaders and team members to improve workplace interactions, employee engagement and communications.
Government
Estakio Beltran has been hired as digital equity manager by the Washington State Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce.
Beltran comes to the job with significant experience working on equity policy, program development and community-driven solutions to inequity. During more than a decade working in Washington D.C., Beltran advised senior members of Congress and high-ranking officials as a public policy professional.
He earned a bachelor of arts from Gonzaga University, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University in New York. He joins the office starting Oct. 1, based in his home community of Yakima.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.