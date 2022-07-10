Two health-care providers have joined Astria Health clinics in the Yakima Valley.
Dr. Suzanne Cleland-Zamudio, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) and head and neck surgery specialist, has joined the staff at Astria Health center in Grandview. She worked for the organization from 2016-20 and started seeing patients again in May. She also will be providing services at Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Cleland-Zamudio specializes in the evaluation and treatment for ENT problems in high-risk children and adults. Her services include but are not limited to thyroid, salivary gland and parathyroid surgery; treatment for hearing loss, tinnitus (ringing in ears), tonsil and adenoid problems; dizziness and vertigo; ear infections and chronic ear and sinus diseases. She also provides diagnosis, care and management of the following conditions: allergies, nasal and sinus disorders; airway disorders; head and neck cancer; hoarseness and swallowing disorders.
She is board-certified in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery from the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. Cleland-Zamudio received her master’s degree in snoring and sleep apnea from the University of Minnesota, where she also completed her residency in otolaryngology. She interned in general surgery at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis and received her medical degree from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore.
Dr. Teodor Butiu, a board-certified pediatrician and fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has begun seeing patients at Astria Health centers in Union Gap and Zillah.
He joins Astria Health after working in the Wenatchee area for the past decade and offers more than 20 years of pediatric experience. Dr. Butiu and his team provide services to prevent, diagnose and treat common health problems and chronic and complex illnesses. His services include but are not limited to well-child exams, immunizations, sports physicals, and evaluation of ADHD and other behavioral health issues.
Dr. Butiu completed his fellowship in pediatric critical care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. He also completed a pediatric residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital and a pediatric residency at Transylvania University in Brasov, Romania. He received his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in Targu Mures, Romania.
He currently serves as a clinical associate professor of pediatrics for the University of Washington. Dr. Butiu is multilingual in English, Spanish and Romanian.
Banking
Baker Boyer welcomes Jill Christianson as a business adviser at its Yakima Financial Center. She brings 30 years of experience in the Yakima Valley banking industry, specializing in commercial lending, tailoring strategies to help business owners achieve their goals. She previously served as vice president, commercial banking officer, at Heritage Bank.
Christianson earned her bachelor of science in business administration with a specialization in finance from Central Washington University and later completed her certification with the American Bankers Association’s National Commercial Lending School.
Government
Three Yakima residents have been appointed to state boards and commissions by Gov. Jay Inslee to three-year terms, the governor’s office recently announced.
Quinn Dalan was appointed June 30 to the Washington State Women’s Commission; Carrie Huie-Pascua was appointed June 29 to the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs; and Charles Robin was appointed June 28 to the state Arts Commission.
