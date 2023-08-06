Service organizations
• Erin Black has been appointed 2023-24 president of the Rotary Club of Yakima, the service organization recently announced. James DeGrasse is the 2024-25 president-elect and Rich Austin, Rebecca Pennell and Ryan Anderson have been appointed as new trustees on the board of directors.
Black is chief executive officer of The Memorial Foundation and has been a member of Yakima Rotary for 14 years.
DeGrasse is a retired Yakima business owner who has held many leadership positions in Yakima Rotary and Yakima Rotary Trust during his 20 years as a member of the organization.
Austin is the director of Yakima Valley Sports Commission and has been a member of Yakima Rotary Club for 10 years.
Pennell is a judge with the Washington State Court of Appeals Division III from Yakima. She has been a member of Yakima Rotary for seven years.
Anderson works with the Washington State Department of Ecology as a wetland and shoreline specialist. He has been a member of Yakima Rotary Cub for seven years.
Education
• Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences has hired James Langstraat, MBA, CPA, to serve as the university’s chief financial officer.
Langstraat comes to PNWU after five years as vice president for finance and administration at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. Before that, he served six years as vice president at Portland Community College.
He also has 15 years of financial leadership experience at school districts in Oregon and Iowa, worked for an Iowa CPA firm, and served in the state auditor’s office in Des Moines, Iowa.
• Christina Nyirati, nursing program director at Heritage University, was awarded the 2023 Nurse Educator Award by the Washington State Nurses Association during its convention in May.
The award is given every two years to an association member who has demonstrated excellence in nursing education through evidence-based, innovative and inspirational methods that incorporate principles of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Nyirati founded the BSN program at Heritage University in 2014 with the mission to advance the health of multicultural families and communities in rural environments through excellence in nursing education, service, practice and community-based research.
Health care
• Esmeralda Chavez-Anderson, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner for Astria Health Center in Sunnyside, recently received her psychiatric certification from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky. Chavez-Anderson will use the certification in her new role as behavioral health provider. She previously worked as a nurse practitioner at Astria Health Center — Union Gap and has more than 14 years of nursing experience.
She will treat patients ages 11 and older for conditions that include anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, OCD, PTSD, ADHD and schizophrenia.
Consulting
• After nearly 18 years, Lorrie Boutillier is retiring from Fulcrum Environmental Consulting of Yakima. Her duties have included implementing firm initiatives, and modernizing vendor and client account management.
• Justin Kloster has joined Fulcrum as a project coordinator. He is a graduate of Central Washington University who earned a bachelor of fine arts degree and will bring his background in graphic design to aid in Fulcrum’s new marketing and partnership initiatives.
