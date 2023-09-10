Retail
UScellular has promoted Jesus Soto to store manager at the Nob Hill store at 2550 W. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima. He previously was a store manager in Kennewick.
Paulino Fajardo has been named the store manager at the Gateway store at 102 N. Fair Ave. in Yakima. He previously was the store manager on Nob Hill Boulevard.
Health care
Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, is the recipient of the 2023 Louis S. Garcia Community/Migrant Health Service Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers. The award is given for exceptional primary health care management and service in the field of farmworker health.
Accounting
Renee Arnits, CPA, is a new partner with Alegria + Company in Yakima. She has 17 years of experience in audit and assurance services. Her background includes audit and financial statement work for clients in manufacturing, distribution, agriculture, retail, tourism, and employee benefits plans.
