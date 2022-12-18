Tourism
Ron Moore recently was hired as executive chef overseeing menu creation and culinary services at the Yakima Convention and Event Center, tourism officials and hospitality partner Sodexo Live! announced.
Moore has worked for more than 30 years in high-volume food and beverage operations. He’s previously managed kitchens at venues like the Toyota Center in the Tri-Cities and Yakama Nation Legends Casino before owning and operating his own area restaurant, Mangoz Grill. He is also an active member of the American Culinary Federation.
Health care
Dr. Farhan Ali, an internal medicine hospitalist, joined Yakima Valley Memorial hospital this fall.
Born in California and raised in India, where he attended medical school, Ali started his residency at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, N.Y., and completed it at North Alabama Medical Center.
Housing
Collin Thompson and Charlie Hitchcock have been promoted to senior housing developers at the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing. Both joined the Yakima-based organization in 2018 as housing developers.
Thompson joined ORFH after two decades of living abroad in Asia. He holds a bachelor of science degree in international business management from Brigham Young University Hawaii, specializing in risk management, strategic management, and project management. He minored in Chinese, Japanese and information technology and is fluent in English and Mandarin Chinese.
Hitchcock earned a master of public administration degree from the University of Washington, a BA from Seattle University, and recently achieved national certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional.
ORFH is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation that develops and helps preserve affordable multi-family rental housing for farmworkers and other rural residents of Washington State such as low-income seniors, homeless families with children, people with multiple disabilities and homeless veterans.
Government
Blaine Tamaki of Yakima was recently re-appointed to the University of Washington Board of Regents by Gov. Jay Inslee. Tamaki’s term on the board lasts until Sept. 30, 2028.
Tamaki has been a trial lawyer for more than 35 years. He graduated with a juris doctorate from the University of Washington Law School in 1982 and founded Tamaki Law in 1994.
Sarah Augustine of Yakima will serve as director of strategic relationships at the Resolution Washington, the member association for the state’s 21 Dispute Resolution Centers, dedicated to bringing conflict resolution services to and promoting dialogue in communities.
Augustine will fill a new role in the organization, where she will act as a lead steward of external relationships. Her focus will be on expanding access to justice and strategically aligned external stakeholders including the Office of Civil Legal Aid and Access to Justice Board.
She is the former executive director of the Dispute Resolution Center of Yakima and Kittitas counties and is chair of the Office of Civil Legal Aid Oversight Committee at the Washington State Supreme Court and a member since 2017. She served as the chair of the Washington State Redistricting Commission in 2021.
