Agriculture
Brett Reasor has been named CEO of New Columbia Fruit Packers, LLC, a Wenatchee-based company with locations in the Yakima Valley.
Mike Wade, current CEO of Columbia Fruit, will transition to the role of chairman once Reasor joins the company on March 1.
Reasor, a Wenatchee native, graduated from Washington State University. In the last decade, his experience ranges from working as an industrial engineer for ConAgra Foods, a general manager for Custom Apple Packers, and most recently as CEO for Oneonta Trading Corporation.
In October of last year, Columbia Fruit Packers and Frosty Packing of Yakima merged to form New Columbia Fruit Packers. The company is a partner in CMI Orchards, one of Washington state’s largest growers, shippers and packers of conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries.
Manufacturing
Kwik Lok Corporation of Yakima recently announced two promotions: Ryan Towry as vice president of engineering and innovation, and Blair Christian as chief revenue officer.
Since 2021, Towry has served as senior mechanical engineer at Kwik Lok. Previously, he was director of engineering for Yakima Chief Hops in the Yakima area, and held a variety of engineering positions in California and Alaska. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at Washington State University.
Blair is a Southern California resident with more than 20 years of sales leadership experience across a variety of industries including agriculture, food, retail fulfillment and manufacturing. A graduate of San Diego State University, Christian and his family reside in Rossmoor, Calif.
Fitness
Carrie Sattler, group fitness manager at The Yakima Athletic Club, has completed all requirements and is a certified professional with the Professional Pickleball Registry, the official education and certification partner of USA Pickleball. The certification will allow Sattler to bring more pickleball training and play opportunities to the Yakima club.
Nonprofits
Vicenté Sanchez, Charlotte Layman, Paola Verjan and Liz Coon have been appointed as trustees on the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation’s board of directors.
Sanchez, from Yakima, is an educator and coach with the Yakima School District and volunteer with youth sports. He attended Wapato High School, graduated from the University of Washington, and received his master’s degree from Heritage University.
Layman, from Moxee, is a contractor, entrepreneur and volunteer for youth sports in Zillah. She attended Sunnyside High School and graduated from Gonzaga University.
Verjan, from Yakima, manages sales and events at Yakima Valley Tourism and volunteers with youth sports. She attended Eisenhower High School in Yakima and graduated from Kennewick Training Center.
Coon, from Yakima, is a Realtor with Berkshire-Hathaway Inc., coached youth soccer, managed golf tournaments. is a board member at Yakima Tennis Club, teacher, and a sports mom. She attended West Valley High School, graduated from the University of Washington and received a master’s degree from Heritage University.
The 16-member Parker Youth and Sports Foundation board to continue the work of supporting and preserving the parks, youth sports programs, and sports facilities in the greater Yakima area by awarding grants and scholarships to organizations and individuals.
