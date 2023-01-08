Banking
• Diana Meacham has joined Banner Bank’s Yakima branch as a mortgage loan officer in Central Washington. Meacham has 30 years of financial services industry experience, with an extensive knowledge of conventional, FHA and VA loans. She is active in the community, teaching first-time homebuyer workshops.
• Baker Boyer recently announced the appointment of two employees to vice president and another seven to assistant vice president, effective Jan. 1.
The promoted individuals and their new roles are: Tyson Romanick and Matt Sursely to vice president, and John Adams, Amanda Anderson, Eric Denney, Elise Jablonski, Becky Kettner, Molly Neal and Nick Punch to assistant vice president.
Neal, a member of the Baker Boyer team since 2021, is a trust advisor with the D.S. Baker Advisor team and also serves as interim manager of Baker Boyer’s Yakima branch.
Health care
Karly Floyd with Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic has accepted the position of specialty clinic director for Children’s Village in Yakima. Floyd brings an extensive background in health care, having worked in the exam rooms and administrative offices of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for more than 17 years.
Insurance
Nate Fulton has been promoted to managing director of specialty practices at PayneWest Insurance, a division of Marsh McLennan Agency. Based in Yakima, Fulton will have management responsibility for PayneWest’s rapidly growing agribusiness, health care, transportation, construction and surety specialty practices.
Housing
Joel Mendoza has joined the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing as a housing developer. His previous positions included working for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services as a social services specialist and the Washington State Employment Security Department as a re-employment specialist. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and business from the University of Washington.
