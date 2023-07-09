Kurt Kirstein has been named interim associate vice president of academic affairs at Central Washington University.
Kirstein came to CWU in 2014 as a part-time lecturer in information technology and administrative management. He took on the role of interim associate dean in 2019 on a half-time basis while still teaching. Later that year, the position became interim on a full-time basis, and that has been his focus since that time.
A Spokane native, Kirstein earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science at Evergreen State College in Olympia, then spent 20 years in the high-tech industry, first in telecom and later in biotech. During that time, he completed a master’s degree in adult education and training from Seattle University, and a doctor of education in organizational leadership from Nova Southeastern University.
Health care
Esmeralda Chavez-Anderson, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, has taken on a new role as behavioral health provider for Astria Health Center in Sunnyside.
Until recently, Chavez-Anderson provided primary care to patients at Astria Health Center – Union Gap, as a nurse practitioner. She recently received her psychiatric certification from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, KY.
Chavez-Anderson has more than 13 years of nursing experience, has been a family nurse practitioner previously for Astria Health, and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
Michael Dunlop has joined the Heartlinks leadership team as finance director of the Grandview hospice care facility.
Dunlop brings financial experience to Heartlinks from previous work with healthcare organizations specializing in medical device manufacturing, HIPPA compliance, grant writing, as well as strategic business planning. His previous jobs include CFO and director of special projects at Columbia Industries in Kennewick.
He holds a master of business administration degree from California State University, a bachelor of arts degree in music education from Walla Walla University and is a former Washington State Certified Public Accountant.
Government
Jim Restucci of Sunnyside has a new role on the Washington State Transportation Commission.
Restucci was appointed to the commission in 2018 and will serve as vice chair effective July 1. He has been a longtime local elected official and is serving his fifth term on the Sunnyside City Council, currently as deputy mayor. He previously served four terms as mayor.
He is also the chair of the Yakima Valley Transportation Policy Board and past president of the Association of Washington Cities. On the commission, he has served as chair of the Autonomous Vehicle Workgroup since 2018. In the private sector, Restucci serves as CEO of a technology services company he founded in 2002.
Agriculture
Eric Clark will join The Washington Apple Commission as its new controller. He will replace Robin Mooney, who is retiring from her role as vice president/controller after 23 years serving the commission.
Clark is a certified public accountant and brings extensive governmental accounting and federal awards compliance knowledge to the Washington Apple Commission. Clark began his career in government with SAO in 2013, worked as an auditor for three plus years and as an audit supervisor for over six.
Media
Morgan Murphy Media recently announced it is renaming and rebranding its ABC affiliate television stations, KAPP of Yakima and KVEW of the Tri-Cities, as Apple Valley News Now.
The website is also being rebranded and will now be known as applevalleynewsnow.com.
