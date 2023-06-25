Wayne Miller has been hired as the provost and chief academic officer at Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences in Terrace Heights.
As provost, Miller will oversee all of PNWU’s educational programs, including the growth and expansion of PNWU’s college of osteopathic medicine, school of physical therapy, school of occupational therapy, master of arts in medical sciences program, and its developing school of dental medicine.
He most recently served as the dean of Morehead State University’s College of Science in Kentucky. Miller also has experience working with low-income and underserved communities in Washington, D.C., and rural Appalachia.
Health care
Dr. Dallas Easter has joined the staff of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Toppenish medical-dental clinic as a dentist. He brings experience in various areas of dentistry.
Gregory Huefner, physical therapist and osteopractic/owner of Peak Performance Sports & Spine in Yakima, recently completed coursework and received certification in full body active release techniques. The techniques are a form of soft tissue treatment that can produce results for conditions ranging from hip pain/bursitis to heel pain/plantar fasciitis. Active movement is combined with hands-on treatment of the injured tissues.
Law
Abeyta Nelson Injury Law has hired an attorney and two new staff members who will work primarily from the Yakima office:
Attorney Devon Nikfard earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Western Washington University in 2017 and graduated magna cum laude from Seattle University School of Law in 2022.
Office manager Christine Thompson graduated from East Valley High School in 2003 and studied English literature and political science at Western Washington University. She was previously employed at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for 12 years as a patient services advocate and operations manager for several specialty clinics.
Legal assistant Isabell Nunez-Montiel was educated at A.C. Davis High School. She is pursuing a criminal justice degree at Heritage University and has worked in the medical field for six years.
Distilleries
Co-owners Rosalinda and Elizabeth Mendoza recently announced their Yakima-based Mocel Mezcal Distillery earned double gold medals for its Cupreata and Ensamble Expressions at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The event is the world’s largest and most influential spirits competition, Rosalinda Mendoza said in a news release, with more than 6,000 spirits from around the world competing for gold, silver and bronze medals.
Service organization
The Yakima Valley Zonta Club has installed the following new officers for the 2023-24 year:
President Cathie Degrood, Vice President Diane Young, Secretary Terese Abreu and Treasurer Kathy Greninger. Serving on the board of directors are Joyce Carr and Nancy Charron.
The Yakima Valley group is part of the Zonta International service organization with the mission of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy. For more information email yakimazonta@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.