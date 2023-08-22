Law
• Four Yakima Valley lawyers -- three members of Abeyta Nelson Injury Law and an attorney at Kapuza Lighty Accident Injury Lawyers -- are among those chosen by their peers for industry honors.
At Abeyta Nelson, partners Terry Abeyta and Rod Nelson were named Super Lawyers in the 2023 edition of Washington Super Lawyers & Rising Stars. David Abeyta was chosen as a Super Lawyer Rising Star.
John Kapuza, a partner at Kapuza Lighty, has been recognized by Best Lawyers in its 2024 listing of personal injury litigation-plaintiffs in Yakima.
Agriculture
• Two Toppenish-area growers, Reagan Smith and Ryan Bangs, have been awarded allotments from the Far West Spearmint Oil Administrative Committee. The Kennewick-based organization’s mission is to maintain orderly market conditions for U.S. spearmint oil, most of which is produced in the Pacific Northwest.
• Doug Ickes of Harrah has been elected as a delegate to the 140th American Angus Association convention scheduled for Nov. 4-6 in Orlando, Fla.
Ickes, a member of the St. Joseph, Mo.-based American Angus Association, is one of 294 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting. The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving more than 22,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
Health care
• Katie Smith, nutritional services director at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, recently earned the Integrated Services Award from the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists at its annual conference in Houston. Yakima Neighborhood Health Services also was honored at the event, named valedictorian for modeling the integration of diabetes prevention programs in a clinical setting.
