Health care
• David Kunes and Melissa Waggoner have joined Astria Health in Sunnyside as the systems director of human resources and chief nursing officer.
Kunes, who started his position with Astria last month, is a human resource executive with extensive experience in multiple industries. Most recently, he served as human resources director and business partner at Solutions for Human Resources Inc., in the Washington D.C./Baltimore area.
Kunes received his bachelor of arts from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.
Waggoner, who began her role at Astria on July 31, started her nursing career 13 years ago in the Astria Toppenish Hospital emergency department. Most recently she served as a nursing director at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
Waggoner received her master of science degree in nursing management and leadership in 2017 from Western Governors University.
• Dr. Rebecka Haats, a pediatric dentist, has joined the staff at the Children’s Village Dental Clinic in Yakima. While working with a mobile dental program early in her career, she saw an immense need and decided to specialize in pediatric dentistry, including children with special health care needs.
Haats received her doctor of dental surgery degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Dentistry.
• Anna Poel, a licensed independent clinical social worker, has joined the staff at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Lincoln Medical-Dental Clinic and West Valley Family Health facilities.
Poel received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Washington in Seattle.
