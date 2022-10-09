Kiwanis Club
- Linh Tran was installed as the 2022-23 president of the Kiwanis Club of West Valley during the club’s recent dinner meeting. Also installed were treasurer Dick Dean, secretary Sirisha Bodempudi and new board member Lisa Sargent.
- Ken Irwin received Kiwanis International’s Legion of Honor Award for 27 years of service leadership. Also recognized for distinguished service to children and community were Bill Bennett, Mike Bonneville, Dick Dean, Gloria McGlothlen, Steve Pickett, Linh Tran, Don Young and Yakima River Basin Division Lt. Gov. Michael McCay.
- The following members will continue to serve on the club’s board of directors: Mike Bonneville, Toby Casarez, Dave Gotzh, Ken Irwin and immediate past president Jim Borst. Gloria McGlothlen will serve as assistant secretary.
Health care
- Dr. Richard Mynatt, a board-certified urologist, MD, has joined the staff at Astria Health Center in Sunnyside.
Mynatt worked for Astria Health before the COVID-19 pandemic. He brings more than 35 years of experience in diagnosing and treating conditions affecting the male reproductive system and urinary tract issues in both men and women.
He completed his residency in urology at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C., and a residency in general surgery at the University of California, Davis, in Sacramento. He received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee, Center for Health Sciences in Memphis, and completed his bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
- Dr. Katherine “Kate” Roberts, an OB/GYN, has joined the staff at Generations OB/GYN, Yakima Valley Memorial announced. Roberts did her residency at AMITA St Francis OB/GYN after graduating from PNWU. She is a Yakima
- native and West Valley High grad.
