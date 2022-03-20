General
- Michael Kay, executive director of Camp Hope, was named Citizen of the Year by the Yakima Association of Realtors at its annual awards ceremony on Feb. 24 at the Yakima Convention Center.
Every year, the association also recognizes local citizens who are dedicated to making the quality of life better in our community. The Citizen of the Year Award honors outstanding contributions to the public as a private citizen, elected or appointed official, educator, or business professional.
Camp Hope began in 2017 as an outdoor-barracks style encampment, where men and women could get a meal, a shower, and take advantage of life skill, literacy, and GED classes. They serve hundreds of individuals per day — and Kay has cultivated a sense of community and hope with each success story.
In addition, Yakima Association of Realtors donated proceeds from its annual golf tournament to Camp Hope, which was awarded to Kay at the award ceremony.
The association’s event also honored Realtors who achieve excellence in civic, government and business affairs. Honorees included: Rookie of the Year: Chris Gordy, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Central Washington; Affiliate Member of the Year: Kathy Backstrom, Valley Title Guarantee; Partner of the Year: Mark Herke, president of the Yakima County Farm Bureau; Realtor Community Service Award: Angie Sainsbury, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Central Washington; Realtor Political Action Committee and Political Activist Award: Alice Villasenor, Heritage Real Estate Group of Yakima.
Also honored were: Designated Realtor of the Year: Russ Redfield, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Central Washington; W. Fred Witham Memorial Award for Excellence in Government Affairs: Felip Holbrook, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Central Washington; Realtor Lifetime Achievement Award: Jerry Mellen, Dedicated Realty; and Realtor of the Year: Javier Cardenas, Compass.
Nonprofits
People For People, a Yakima nonprofit organization, welcomes Angel Keller as the new Chief Operating Officer. Keller brings more than 25 years of health care experience and has an MBA with an emphasis in Healthcare Management from WGU. She is experienced in process improvement and is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.
- The Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College welcomes Barb Evans to its board of directors. Evans, an apple orchardist and former nurse of 40 years, currently serves as regulatory manager of Evans Fruit.
