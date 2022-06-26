Nonprofits
- Christelle Gorman has joined the Larson Gallery board in Yakima. Gorman, originally from Côte d’Ivoire in West Africa, is a graduate of Gonzaga University and spent more than a decade working on advancing HIV/AIDS global health in Washington, D.C. She founded bijoot.com, a global fashion line designed to empower African women and girls through technical skills, mentorship, and coaching.
- Yakima Valley Zonta Club has installed new officers for 2022-23 year. They are President Cathie DeGrood, Vice President Diane Young, Treasurer Kathy Greninger, Secretary Pat Reynolds, and board members Terese Abreu and Joyce Carr. The club is part of the Zonta International service organization with the mission of advancing the status of women worldwide and empowering women through service and advocacy.
