Health care
• Rhonda Wellner, Astria Health’s director of quality, recently received her master of science degree in nursing leadership and management, as well as the certified professional in health care quality designation. Wellner started working for Astria Health in June 2005 as a Nurse Tech II while working toward her bachelor of nursing degree from Washington State University. Over the past 16 years, Wellner has worked in a variety of nursing settings, and currently works with Astria Sunnyside Hospital and Astria Toppenish Hospital to provide administrative support for their quality improvement councils. In addition, she works with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Department of Health and the Joint Commission to ensure Astria Health is compliant with quality and safety regulations for patients and staff.
• Art Abbido has joined the staff at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic. Abbido earned his master of science degree as a family nurse practitioner and his bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from EPCI University in Lake Mary, Fla.
Banking
• Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association has promoted two longtime employees, Laurel Bishop and Tina Naasz, to assistant vice president positions. Bishop is manager of the Kennewick-Gage branch office and has 31 years of experience, having been originally hired as a teller in Prosser. Naasz is manager of the Yakima-Stadium branch office. She has 22 years of service at the branch and has served Yakima Federal in the roles of teller, vault teller, savings counselor and savings supervisor prior to her promotion to branch manager in May 2021.
Law
• In 2021, 60 attorneys donated more than 440 pro bono hours to serve the clients of Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services. From those volunteers, three have been presented with the 2021 Volunteer of the Year award: Carter Fjeld, Halverson Northwest Law Group; Tyler Farmer, Pratt Boutillier Kirkevold and Farmer; and Stephan Yhann, Larson Berg and Perkins. Yakima County Volunteer Attorney Services provides civil legal assistance to low-income individuals in order to reduce barriers and improve access to justice. For more information, visit www.yakimavas.org or call 509-453-4400.
