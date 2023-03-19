Nonprofit
Brynn Jacobs has been named executive director of The First Tee of Central Washington and its two chapters in Yakima and Wenatchee.
The mission of First Tee is to improve the lives of children and teens, teaching them core values, leadership and self-confidence through the game of golf.
Jacobs has a long history of volunteer work, fundraising and creating charity partnerships in the Yakima Valley and has served on numerous nonprofit boards. She is the president-elect for the Junior League of Yakima.
The Opportunities Industrialization Center of Washington, which is based in Yakima, recently announced its 2023 board members and officers. The officers serve a three-year term through Jan. 31, 2026. They include:
Mark Strong, chair, Social Security administrator and West Valley School District board member. He is an elected official or designee who has served since 2019.
Nancy Smith Buck, vice chair, retired director of human resources at TreeTop Inc., retired attorney and board member of Wags to Riches. She is a community representative, at-large member, who has served since 2003.
Steve Hill, secretary, retired director of Yakima County human services department and board chair of the Yakima County Homeless Network. He is a community representative, at-large member, who has served since 2010.
Terry Cox, treasurer, transportation services, People for People. The low-income community representative has served since 2013.
Other board members include Dulce Gutierrez, union community and naturalization organizer, Washington State Labor Council and former Yakima City Council member. She is a community representative, at-large member, who has served since 2018.
New board members are Sonia Rodriguez True, Yakima County Superior Court judge, and Danny Herrera, Yakima City Council member and student adviser at the College Success Foundation.
Employment
Susy Moran has joined the South Central Workforce Council as the new employer engagement manager.
She has more than 10 years of experience recruiting and most recently served as the bilingual recruiting specialist at Barrett Business Services where she helped businesses in Yakima, Hermiston and Moses Lake recruit workers.
A Yakima native, Moran previously served as the migrant seasonal farmworker outreach specialist for the Washington State Employment Security Department, outreach worker for Inspire Development Center in Wapato, and in broadcast sales. She was also a CNA at Yakima Valley School. She earned an associate degree from Yakima Valley College.
Government
Three Yakima residents – Joseph Buchanan, Ritchie Fowler and Dana Floyd – were appointed in February by Gov. Jay Inslee to state and regional boards and commissions.
Buchanan was appointed to the Boundary Review Board of Yakima County, which has jurisdiction over municipal annexations, incorporations, creation of special districts and extensions of sewer and water services.
Fowler was appointed to the Homeless Youth Prevention and Protection Programs Advisory Committee, which provides guidance and recommendations to the state office of the same name.
Floyd was appointed to the Development Disabilities Council, which pursues services, support and other forms of assistance for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.