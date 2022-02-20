Government
• Sergio Garcia, housing developer with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing in Yakima, has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to a four-year term on the Washington Economic Development Finance Authority.
Established in 1989 by the Legislature, WEDFA is an independent agency within the executive branch of state government that can issue nonrecourse revenue bonds and otherwise help Washington businesses access needed capital.
A longtime Yakima Valley resident, Garcia’s background in administrative law, budgeting and negotiations includes serving migrant and seasonal farmworkers, civil rights enforcement, public outreach and community education.
Education
• Jeff Charbonneau, a CWU alumnus, longtime STEM educator and principal of Zillah Middle School, has been appointed to the Central Washington University Board of Trustees by Gov. Jay Inslee. His term ends in September 2027, when he may be appointed to an additional term.
Charbonneau earned a bachelor’s degree in biology education (2000), a science-teaching certificate (2004), a master teaching degree (2005), a career and technical education certificate in STEM (2013), and a principal/administrator certification (2017), all at Central. In 2013, he was named National Teacher of the Year while working as a high school science teacher in his hometown of Zillah.
Health care
• Greg Huefner, owner of Peak Performance Sports & Spine in Yakima, along with therapist Kody Brandt completed an advanced certification in spinal manipulative therapy in December. This certification is a hands-on training in exclusively high-velocity, low-amplitude thrust manipulation techniques.
• Brandi Thomas recently joined Bauer Family Dental of Yakima as a hygienist. Thomas has more than 15 years of experience and is a Yakima Valley native. She also teaches part time at the Weston D. Brown Dental Hygiene Clinic on the Yakima Valley College campus.
• Stella Vasquez, corporate programs operation officer, has announced her retirement after 20 years with the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic. Vasquez oversaw several Yakima Valley programs and services during her tenure, including Northwest Community Action Center, behavioral health services, New Hope Clinic, Nutrition and WIC Services, community health services, health education, medical/dental mobile units, and planning and development. She plans to continue civic and community-minded work with her recent appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee to the Washington State Health Care Authority’s universal health care commission.
Sports
• PGA professional Chas Holmes of the Yakima Country Club was recently selected for the PGA of America’s 2022-23 PGA LEAD Class, the association’s leadership development program. He was one of 10 PGA professionals selected for the two-year program.
Established in 2016, PGA LEAD was created to identify, mentor and develop PGA members from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds into volunteer leadership positions within association governance.
