Health-medicine
- An OB/GYN doctor, an infectious disease specialist and two cardiologists have joined the staff at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Noah Qualls has joined Memorial’s Generations OB/GYN. Qualls received his BA in business and finance from the University of Idaho and his doctor of medicine at the University of Washington. He completed his OB/GYN residency at UW as well.
Dr. Maria Del Mar Paredes is an infectious diseases specialist who was born and raised in Ecuador. She went to medical school in the city of Quito, Ecuador, then moved to the U.S. to study internal medicine at St. Barnabus Hospital in New York City, followed by an infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Arizona.
Dr. Jesus Mendiolaza is a general cardiologist who just started at the heart, lung and vascular center in November. He speaks six languages and is fluent in Spanish.
Dr. Saurabh Ranjan is one of Memorial’s newer interventional cardiologists, whose sub-specialty is cardiac diseases and cardiac interventions. After completing his medical school at the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, a medical university in India, he did a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiology at Yale University, followed by fellowship in interventional cardiology at Yale.
- Melissa Chung, a behavioral health consultant, has joined the staff at the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s 11th Avenue Family Medicine Clinic in Yakima. Chung’s experience with behavior health includes adolescents, vocational rehab and crisis. She earned her master of rehabilitation of counseling degree from the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
Dentist Dr. Raymond Rust has joined the staff of Ellensburg Dental Care, which is associated with Community Health of Central Washington. Rust has been serving patients for nearly a decade. He most recently was a dentist at Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish and, prior to that, a general dentist for Yakima Neighborhood Health Services at their Sunnyside and Granger clinics. He is also a certified medical interpreter. Rust received his doctor of medicine in dentistry degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine. He also holds bachelor’s degrees in biology and Spanish from Central Washington University.
Employment
- Meranda Smith, programs director at the South Central Workforce Council in Union Gap, was recognized as “Workforce Professional of the Year” at the Washington Workforce Association’s recent annual conference. Smith was honored for “going above and beyond to serve customers, collaborate with peers, and inspire both staff and customers” at the WWA’s Nov. 9-10 event in Seattle. Smith is co-chair of the statewide Peer2Peer Workgroup, formed during the pandemic to help local workforce development boards deliver employment and training programs despite the closure of WorkSource offices for 18 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.