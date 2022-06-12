Accounting
Jennifer Witherbee is the new community and business growth director at Larson Gross in Yakima.
Witherbee joins the CPA and consulting firm with more than 20 years of experience working as the executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation.
She will be responsible for identifying growth opportunities while representing Larson Gross as a brand ambassador in specific targeted markets throughout Central and Eastern Washington.
Law
Sean Worley has joined the Stokes Lawrence law firm as a litigator in its Yakima office. In addition to general commercial disputes, Worley represents private and municipal employers in labor and employment matters.
He is a former deputy prosecuting attorney with the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Most recently, Worley spent six years at a Yakima firm assisting clients in labor and employment matters.
Education
Michele Deardorff has been hired by the Yakima School District as the new assistant principal for Barge-Lincoln Elementary, beginning July 1.
Deardorff was raised in the Yakima Valley, graduating from Zillah High School in 2002. She has a passion for working with multilingual students and their families and looks forward to continuing this work at Barge-Lincoln.
John Soler has been hired by the Yakima School District as the new assistant principal for early learning, beginning July 1.
Soler has spent his entire education career in the Yakima School District. He has been serving as an administrative intern for the Yakima School District at Gilbert Elementary and has served in multiple schools in special education services and early learning.
Media
Erin Wencl has been appointed as news director at the KAPP-KVEW television stations in Yakima and the Tri-Cities. Wencl has worked in television since 2006, most recently as news director at KAGS-TV in Bryan/College Station, Texas.
Her first day in the KAPP-KVEW newsroom will be June 21.
Government
State Sen. Curtis King (R-Yakima) is this year’s recipient of the Mitchell-Hill Award, an honor announced recently by the Mainstream Republicans of Washington.
King is the ranking Republican member on both the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee and Senate Transportation Committee.
