- Andrew Morse has been hired as Central Washington University’s new chief of staff, and will begin on Sept. 1.
Morse will help implement the university’s vision of creating a more equitable, more diverse campus experience for students and employees, CWU President Jim Wohlpart said in an Aug. 8 news release.
Morse comes to CWU from the University of Northern Iowa, where he has been chief of staff since 2017. He has more than 13 years of higher education experience in a variety of faculty and student success roles, said Wohlpart, who worked alongside Morse at UNI for four years, before coming to Ellensburg in June 2021.
The university also announced last week it has promoted Jonathon Henderson to interim executive director of institutional effectiveness (IE), research and planning. Henderson has been with Central since 2017, serving as the associate director of research for institutional effectiveness and developing a strong foundational background in CWU-specific data and research projects.
Henderson started his new role Aug. 1.
Technology
- Kolten Reynolds has joined Washington Broadband as a fiber/cable installer. He is the 15th full-time hire at the Yakima-based Internet company, which will soon pass more than 100 miles of wired Internet infrastructure in the Yakima Valley.
Media
- Four new employees have recently joined the Yakima Herald-Republic circulation team.
Crystal Peterson joined the team in August 2021 as lead district manager. A Yakima resident for 32 years, she previously worked as a bail bonds agent.
Carey Stanton joined the team in January as circulation clerk after working for the Downtown Association of Yakima for many years.
Christina Garza joined the team in February as district manager after working as a carrier since August 2021.
RabekalynJo Zachman joined the team in July as district manager after being a carrier for a few months. She lived in Yakima when she was younger, and recently moved back to closer to family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.