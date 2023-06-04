Rob Phillips, an author and Yakima Herald-Republic outdoors columnist, recently earned the “Excellence in Craft” award from the Northwest Outdoor Writers Association for his latest novel, “Cascade Kidnapping.”
The novel was selected from entries received from authors in five western states and Western Canada. It is the fourth in a series of outdoor mystery novels, set in Central Washington, featuring a Fish and Wildlife patrol officer who patrols the region with his yellow Labrador retriever.
More information on the Luke McCain series of mystery novels is available at the author’s website, robphillipsoutdoors.com.
Engineering
Professional engineer Mike Battle was recently recognized for his 30 years with HLA Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. of Yakima. He has served as HLA president since 2016.
The organization, which has served Central Washington since 1973, helps clients with project planning, funding strategies, engineering design and construction administration.
Battle earned his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering at Washington State University.
Education
Artemio Chavez has been named assistant principal at Lewis and Clark Middle School, effective July 1. Chavez currently serves as assistant principal at Franklin Middle School.
A graduate of Toppenish High School, Chavez earned his bachelor's degree in American ethnic studies from the University of Washington; his master’s in teaching degree from Heritage University; and his administrative certification from Central Washington University. He previously served as dean of students at Garfield Elementary School in the Toppenish School District.
Shawna Masters has been named executive director of the Yakima Schools Foundation, a community organization dedicated to serving YSD teachers and students while enhancing community engagement.
Masters attended elementary and middle schools within the Yakima School District and recently earned her master’s of science degree in management and leadership from Western Governors University. She has five years of prior experience in community relations, operations and communication.
Health care
Behavioral health consultant Allison Eckert has joined the staff of the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Toppenish medical and dental clinic. Eckert’s role will include working with patients living with chronic illness, helping them navigate systems and creating critical behavioral change to live healthier lives.
Banking
Eight Yakima-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best Award, which celebrates Banner’s top-performing employees with the highest level of recognition within the company. The award winners are:
- Terry Carver, banker, Yakima Main Branch
- Jacqueline Ramirez, client relationship consultant, Yakima Terrace Heights Branch
- Jill Riggle, small business consultant, Yakima Main Branch
- Janice Blanchard, assistant manager, Yakima Main Branch
- Angelica Castaneda, vice president, branch manager, Yakima Terrace Heights Branch
- Nereyda Mendez, client relationship consultant, Yakima Summitview Branch
- Chelsea Lynch, vice president, branch manager, Selah Branch
- Sabrina Felman, client relationship consultant, Selah Branch
