Agriculture
Yakima Chief Hops, the largest grower-owned hop supplier for the global brewing industry, recently announced Megan Belcher has been added as an independent member of YCH’s Board of Directors.
The Yakima Chief Hops Board of Directors sought to appoint a new outside board member with a strong background in environmental, social and corporate governance to continue building upon its efforts to be socially responsible employer, supplier and community member, said Michael Smith, board chairman.
Belcher has more than 15 years of executive leadership and board experience as a strategic business advisor, nuanced risk leader, and multi-corporate function expert in the global agriculture, foods, ingredients, commodities and consumer packaged goods spaces.
She currently serves as the chief legal and external affairs officer and corporate secretary for Scoular, a privately held $6 billion agribusiness company that buys, sells, stores, handles, and processes grain and ingredients.
Belcher joins three other outside members of the YCH Board of Directors including Janine Terrano, who has expertise in technology and global systems; Bill Hanneman of Zachary Scott who has expertise in finance; and Tim Fallon, who has expertise in sales and operations.
Finance
Edward Jones Financial Advisors Gailon L. Gentry and Scott D. Holt of Yakima recently qualified for the firm’s managing partners’ conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of the top 400 of the firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors.
During the April 26-27 conference, which will be held virtually, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from firm leaders, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.
Physical therapy
Sheryl Fairchild of Yakima has joined the team at Therapeutic Associates West Valley Physical Therapy office at 210 S. 72nd Ave., No. 130, in Yakima. She previous worked at Therapeutic Associates’ Selah location
Fairchild graduated from A.T. Still University in 2008. She earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physical education with an athletic training emphasis at Humboldt State University in Arcata, Calif. Her professional interests include orthopedic rehabilitation and manual therapy to include ASTYM, Active Release Technique (ART) and Fascial Distortion Model (FDM).
Housing
Isabel C. Garcia of Yakima has been promoted to senior housing developer by the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing.
Garcia began her career as a housing developer at ORFH in 2019 from a three-year tenure as executive director of Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity. Previously, she worked with Catholic Charities Housing Services for 11 years.
The Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing is a private, statewide nonprofit corporation that develops and helps preserve affordable multi-family rental housing for farmworkers and other rural residents of Washington State such as low-income seniors, homeless families with children, and veterans.
Nonprofit
Benine McDonnell and Melissa Nava have joined the Board of Directors for The Friends of Union Gap Library & Community Center 501c3.
McDonnell, a WSU Business grad, has spent the last 35 years in the Yakima Valley. She brings a wealth of professional business, and local/regional political experience to help in the areas of marketing, planning and strategy.
Nava represents younger constituents who are working diligently to move beyond a life forever changed by COVID, A member of the La Salle High School Class of 2022, her goal is to become a nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.