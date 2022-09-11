Health care
- Dr. Peter Asante of Yakima received the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Community Pediatrics Local Hero Award, just one of five pediatricians in the U.S. to earn this national recognition.
The award recognizes pediatricians who lead community action and advocacy for children in local communities, the organization stated in a news release. It is presented to individuals who epitomize the term “community pediatrician.”
Asante is a general pediatrician at Community Health of Central Washington’s Yakima Pediatrics, where he also serves as medical director of the Teen Health Clinic, and a hospitalist and chair of pediatrics at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He was instrumental in the establishment of the Davis Health Clinic at Davis High School, the first school-based health clinic in the Yakima Valley.
Asante advocates for expanding access to comprehensive health care for under-resourced youth through his work as a board trustee with the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and currently serves as co-chair of their Equitable Care Committee. He also is currently the Vice President of the Washington School-Based Health Alliance.
Dr. Roy Simms nominated his colleague at Yakima Pediatrics for the Local Hero Award, writing, “In my 40 years of practice here in Yakima, I can think of no other physician who has impacted the health of children in our community more than Peter. He is determined to reduce the disparities in health care for children.”
- Toni Maxwell has been named Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Maxwell started working for a humanitarian emergency response company that built alternative COVID-19 facilities during the start of the pandemic. She joined Astria Toppenish Hospital in November 2021 as a FEMA Emergency Department and Med Surg/ICU Director. Once she started at Toppenish, she immediately improved the quality of care and employee morale within nursing departments, hospital administrator Cathy Bambrick said.
Earlier this year, Maxwell became interim CNO in Toppenish. She is also serving as the Interim CNO for Astria Sunnyside Hospital and will retain that role until the hospital fills that position.
Maxwell’s nursing experience spans all hospital areas including but not limited to intensive care, emergency services, oncology, medical/surgery services, surgery, telemetry, infusion, neurology and orthopedics. Before becoming a registered nurse, she worked in hospitals as a phlebotomist, unit secretary, monitor tech and nurse tech. She received her master of science in nursing degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016.
- Dr. Jocelyn Pedrosa, chief medical officer at Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, has been honored with the 2022 Samuel U. Rodgers MD Achievement Award. The award recognizes Pedrosa’s achievements and contributions to the health center mission and to community-based health care overall.
Presented by the National Association of Community Health Centers at its recent conference in Chicago, the award is named for a Missouri physician who was active in the fight for civil rights and access to health care.
Pedrosa was recruited as the sole pediatrician in 1996, and in 2000, became co-medical director at YNHS, the first year the organization became accredited by the Joint Commission. Since that time, YNHS expanded from three to 10 primary care sites in the Yakima Valley, integrating pharmacy, behavioral health, telehealth, and other services.
She participates in the clinicians’ brain trust through the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, sharing her expertise on how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic specific to vulnerable populations. Prior to the pandemic, Pedrosa led YNHS through an initiative addressing the opioid use epidemic.
- Michaela Alcala, RDN, has joined Yakima Valley Farm Workers’ Lincoln Avenue Medical-Dental Clinic.
Alcala became a dietitian to help her community discover how healthy foods can transform their health. She is especially passionate about infant feeding and how a family’s connection to food can influence their health.
Alcala earned her master of science in nutrition degree from Central Washington University in Ellensburg.
HousingCharlie Hitchcock, MPA, housing developer with the state’s Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, has obtained national certification as a rental housing development finance professional from the National Development Council.
Hitchcock joined ORFH in September 2018. He earned a master of public administration degree from the University of Washington and a bachelor of arts from Seattle University.
