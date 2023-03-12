Ben Annen has been appointed vice president at HLA Engineering and Land Surveying Inc. of Yakima. Since joining HLA in 2009, Annen has worked in the field of municipal engineering, providing engineering design, project funding strategies, and project management to clients throughout Central Washington. A Yakima native, Annen earned his bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, with a minor in business administration, from Northern Arizona University.
Finance
Michael Latimer and Daniel Cohen, two financial advisers in Morgan Stanley’s Yakima office, have earned recognition from the global wealth management company.
Latimer, who also serves as branch manager and senior vice president in Yakima, has been named to the firm’s Century Club of top financial advisers. He has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2001 and holds a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy. Latimer earned his graduate degree from the Naval Nuclear Power School, a chartered financial consultant designation from the American College and a certified portfolio manager designation from Columbia University in New York.
Cohen has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisers. He has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, holds a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University and earned certified financial planner designation from New York University.
Health care
• Physical therapists Kody Brandt, Gregory Huefner and Thaddaeus Callaghan of Peak Performance Sports & Spine in Yakima recently completed training in concussion management.
Brandt has completed certification in baseline testing and concussion management by Complete Concussion Management. Huefner and Callaghan also completed advanced training in baseline test and concussion management of motor vehicle accidents and athletes.
• Family nurse practitioner Severiano Manuel has joined the staff at Astria Health Center in Grandview. He started seeing patients in the fall of 2022.
Manuel joined Astria Health after working in the Kirkland/Seattle area for several years and he offers more than 10 years of nursing experience. He received his post-master’s certificate in family nurse practitioner, master of science in nursing degree and bachelor of science degree from Seattle University.
• Occupational therapist Elizabeth “Eli” Sreniawski has joined Astria’s Pediatric Therapy Clinic in Sunnyside. She started seeing patients in the fall of 2022.
Sreniawski specializes in pediatrics with an emphasis on working with children on the autism spectrum, with medical complexities, with sensory processing problems and with profound behavioral needs. She has worked in hospital and school-based settings treating patients of all ages.
Social work
Brittany Aguilar has been named executive director of the Prosser Thrive Coalition, a volunteer organization of one dozen community groups working together to reduce substance use. She begins her new role on March 20.
Aguilar has spent the majority of her career as a social worker for the state of Washington in youth drug and alcohol use prevention, and most recently worked as a behavioral health advocate with ESD 123 in Pasco. She earned master’s and bachelor’s degrees in family studies at Central Washington University.
