Two Lower Valley residents were appointed last month to statewide commissions by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Steven Parker of Zillah was appointed to the State Fish and Wildlife Commission, for a term running through December 2028. The nine-member board establishes policies and regulations to preserve, protect and perpetuate the fish and wildlife of the state, along with fish and game habitat.
Ralph Laraiso of Prosser was appointed to the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, for a term running through July 2027. The 11-member board examines candidates for licensure and registration and holds disciplinary hearings, while also adopting standards of professional conduct.
Health care
• Cheryl Crane has joined the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Medical-Dental Clinic in Yakima as a psychiatric ARNP.
Crane hopes to improve access and reduce stigma about mental health, depression, anxiety and substance use treatments. She earned her psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner degree from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky.
• Radiologist Dr. Jessika Dingwall has joined the staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital. Dingwall is board certified in diagnostic radiology and has spent the last decade working at medical centers in Texas, Wyoming and Washington. She most recently worked as a contractor at Lourdes Medical Center in the Tri-Cities.
Dingwall is a graduate of Texas Tech Health Science Center and completed her radiology residency at Brooke Army Medical Center, one of the country’s largest Army hospitals. She previously worked in Prosser Memorial Hospital’s radiology department for a short time in 2019.
• Board-certified endocrinologist Dr. Sikarin Upala has joined the staff at Astria Health Centers in Sunnyside and Union Gap.
Upala worked for Crossroads Physician Corp. in Illinois for the past four years and offers several years of endocrinology and internal medicine experience. His services include but are not limited to diabetes assessment and management, thyroid disorders, obesity and weight management, osteoporosis and other metabolic bone diseases.
He completed his fellowship in endocrinology at The University of Chicago in Illinois and his internal medicine residency at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, N.Y. He received his master of science degree in metabolic and nutritional medicine from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla., and his doctor of medicine degree from Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand.
