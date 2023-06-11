Cherie Carroll has been named assistant principal of Franklin Middle School, the Yakima School District recently announced.
Carroll has 17 years of education experience at the middle school level before serving at the elementary level. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Central Washington University and a master’s degree in educational administration from Heritage University.
Health care
Elizabeth Arellano has joined the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic’s Toppenish facility as a medical assistant, working in the behavioral health field. Arellano’s clinical interests include working with teens and young adults because they experience so many changes at that time in their lives.
Agriculture
Burrows Tractor, a Yakima-based provider of agricultural machinery and equipment, congratulates John Riel on his 45-year tenure as president and CEO.
Government
Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers recently earned an advanced certificate of municipal leadership from the Association of Washington Cities. This leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas: roles, responsibilities and legal requirements; public sector resource management; community planning and development; effective local leadership; and diversity, equity and inclusion.
She represents District 3 on the Yakima City Council, and was elected to the council in November 2019. Previously, Byers served nearly six years on the city’s planning commission.
State Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, whose 13th Legislative District includes parts of Kittitas and Yakima counties, recently received the President’s Award from the Washington Airport Management Association for his work on aviation/airport issues in the Legislature. Dent, who has been a professional pilot since 1976, was first elected to the Legislature in 2014.
Chelsea Dimas of Sunnyside was recently appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to the state Human Rights Commission, to a term that expires June 17, 2027. The five-member commission administers and enforces the Washington Law Against Discrimination and eliminates discrimination through fair application of law, efficient use of resources, and establishment of productive partnerships. The commission investigates civil rights complaints and provides education and training opportunities throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.