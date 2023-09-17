Housing
Marty Miller, executive director of the Yakima-based Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, has been named a national judge for the 2023 Housing Affordability Breakthrough Challenge. This is a competition and effort to scale needed housing solutions across the U.S. sponsored by Enterprise Community Partners and the Wells Fargo Foundation. Sixteen finalists will pitch their innovations to the panel of judges in Washington, D.C. in October.
Health care
Samantha Pedersen, an advanced registered nurse practitioner, has joined Prosser Memorial Health and will be providing podiatry services at Prosser Orthopedic Center and wound care at Prosser Memorial Hospital. Pedersen received her bachelor of science in nursing degree from Seattle University and her doctor of nursing degree from Washington State University. For the past few years, she has worked as a registered nurse at various medical facilities in Washington.
Tourism
Chad Kirby, Sodexo Live general manager, has joined the Yakima Convention and Event Center and will oversee its food and beverage program. He will work with the center’s executive chef, Ron Moore, to provide catering and other hospitality needs for groups and events. Kirby has more than 20 years of experience in management across a range of venues, including the Washington Convention & Trade Center in Seattle, Seattle Opera House, PGE Park in Portland, and dining services at various Washington state school districts. He also has worked at events in Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and the Gorge Amphitheatre.
Banking
Edward Thomas and Dan Gaulke were recently appointed to the board of directors of Yakima Federal Savings and Loan Association.
Thomas, of Prosser, is technical services director for Milne Fruit Products and is responsible for quality assurance, research and development, and food regulatory compliance at three Milne facilities in Prosser and Sunnyside. He graduated from Washington State University in 1996.
Gaulke, of Yakima, is executive vice president and chief financial officer of Yakima Federal, where he has worked for 33 years. He joined the bank as a management trainee in 1990 after graduating from Washington State University and has worked as an auditor, compliance officer and, most recently, chief financial officer.
Government
Robert Ozuna, a member of the Grandview City Council, was recently appointed by the Board of Yakima County Commissioners to the county’s Supporting Investments in Economic Development board. The SIED board is responsible for awarding grants and loans to finance public infrastructure, access roads and water extensions to support economic development by private investment and job creation. Since 1999, Yakima County’s SIED has invested over $50 million in 125 projects resulting in over 2,150 new jobs. Ozuna has 15 years of experience as a CEO/ president of his corporation and 15 years in public service in non-profits, state agencies and serving on numerous community committees.
Jane Davis and Patrick Smith, both of Yakima, were appointed last month by Gov. Jay Inslee to serve on state boards and commissions.
Davis was appointed Aug. 16 to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators, which administers licensure or registration processes for nursing home administrators. Her term expires in May 2027.
Smith was appointed Aug. 9 to the Opportunity Scholarship Board, which identifies and selects education and training programs for opportunity scholarships and awards. His term expires in August 2027.
