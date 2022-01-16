Housing
• Ryan Moore, a commercial insurance adviser for HUB International NW LLC of Yakima, has been named second vice president of the Building Industry Association of Washington. Moore, who started his career with Conover Insurance in 2006, served as a local and state director for the Central Washington Home Builders Association as well as secretary/treasurer and chair of the CWHBA’s finance committee. The Building Industry Association of Washington (www.biaw.com) represents the housing industry as the state’s largest trade association with nearly 8,000 member companies.
Education
• The Monsignor John A. Ecker Foundation announced its 2021-22 board of trustee members. They are: Mike Schell, president; Bill Hays, vice president; Adam Hill, treasurer; Diane Young, secretary; and Janet Vorenkamp, Greg Leadon, Marc Desgroseillier and Steven Register, trustees. The Ecker Foundation (www.eckerfoundation.org) is a nonprofit providing ongoing financial support to Christ the Teacher Catholic School.
