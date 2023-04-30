Bonnie Smith has been named principal of Yakima Valley Technical Skills Center and will begin her new job on July 1, the Yakima School District announced.
Smith has served as Toppenish High School’s principal for the past three years, and the four years prior to that as the school’s director of career and college readiness. From 2011-14 Smith served as an assistant director and faculty member at YV-Tech, helping to create the school’s first physical therapy tech program.
She eared her bachelor’s degree in sports medicine and master’s degree in education from Whitworth University in Spokane. She received her administrative and Career and Technical Education credentials from Central Washington University and her principal credentials from Gonzaga University.
Health care
Bryan Hatcher has joined the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic as its vice president of behavioral health. His job includes expanding access to behavioral health services across the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic network.
Hatcher has more than two decades of experience in behavioral health, most recently serving as president of CareNet Counseling at Wake Forest Baptist Health in North Carolina where he oversaw a statewide outpatient behavioral health program with 37 clinical locations and around 100 clinicians.
Volunteerism
Sandy Cramer and Elba Richards were recognized for their volunteer services to the Yakima community at the April 15 meeting of Narcissa Whitman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Cramer volunteers at the Humane Society’s Spay & Neuter Clinic and Richards spearheads Operation Home Front with collections for the National Guard from the seven local Dollar Tree stores.
They received the Community Service Award, an ongoing DAR project to highlight those in the community who make this a better place to live, said Jill Scott, regent of the Narcissa Whitman DAR chapter.
Government
Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney and Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison have been named as co-chairs of League of Our Own Washington, a civic organization dedicated to recruiting and training women who believe in limited government, free markets, and fiscal responsibility to run for public office.
They join U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, as co-chairs of the organization.
