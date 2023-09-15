Theme music from "The Price is Right" blared from speakers in front of the new Nordstrom Rack at Valley Mall in Union Gap just before it opened to the public Thursday.
Joan Laframboise of Yakima arrived at 8 a.m., and said the hourlong wait for the store to open was worth it. She won a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card and was the first of about 200 customers to enter the store.
"I was going to go straight to the dresses because I have a wedding in two weeks," Laframboise said as she stood near the back of the store, where dozens of customers looked through the shoe selection.
Nordstrom Rack is at 1740 E. Washington Ave. in the former Bed, Bath & Beyond site. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The grand opening celebration Thursday was highly anticipated by fans of Nordstrom Rack, which features name brands at discount prices of apparel, accessories and shoes for the whole family, according to Meliz Andiroglu, spokesperson for Nordstrom. It features 90% of the same brands available at Nordstrom, including Levi’s, Madewell, Topshop, Dr. Martens, On Running, New Balance and Sam Edelman and more.
Other brands and items spotted at the Valley Mall store include Valentino, Kurt Geiger and Kate Spade purses; Ted Baker London dresses; Tory Burch shoes and Joe's Jeans for women and men. The approximately 28,000-square-foot store also features a small home goods section, luggage and a cosmetics area with Clinique and other familiar department-store brands.
The store gets new deliveries every week and new items are put on the floor daily, Andiroglu said.
Store manager Evan Jinks rallied the crowd waiting outside as a DJ provided the music. The first customer got in line about 6:15 a.m.; by that time some store employees had already been there more than an hour after a late night of grand opening preparations on Wednesday.
It's been an extra-busy week for the store's 50 employees, who reorganized and restocked racks the day after a special sneak-peek shopping opportunity from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. That event, capped at 1,500 customers, followed an hourlong media and influencers preview of the new store.
Store employee Laura Chase had a great view of that pre-opening excitement as she stood at her checkout station Tuesday. Cheering and clapping, she joined other store employees in welcoming customers.
"We started 5 1/2 weeks ago with an empty store," Chase said Tuesday of the whirlwind of work leading to that point. It was challenging to hear amid the cheering and a DJ's much-amplified voice and music.
But clear conversations weren't priority that day or Thursday. Shopping was. With branded tote bags and carts, customers focused as they filed steadily into the roughly 28,000-square-foot store and began looking for their favorite sections.
Seattle-based Nordstrom started as a shoe store in 1901, and now operates more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations. Including the new Rack stores in Union Gap, Olympia and Salem announced last year, the company will operate 12 Nordstrom Rack and six Nordstrom stores in Washington state, and seven Nordstrom Rack stores and two Nordstrom stores in Oregon.
Nordstrom previously operated a department store in downtown Yakima across from the former Yakima Mall, but closed it in 2001 after 40 years of operation in Yakima. The downtown mall closed in 2003.
Nordstrom Rack joins more than 80 local, regional and national retailers and restaurants at the Valley Mall, which is owned by California-based CenterCal Properties.
Just before it opened for business, Union Gap Mayor John Hodkinson welcomed the Nordstrom name back to the Yakima Valley shopping scene with a good-natured dig at its former location.
"Nordstrom of course was in Yakima," he said. "Now we got 'em."
