It takes hundreds of seasonal workers to prepare and present the Central Washington State Fair each year, and an event seeking many of those workers is scheduled next week.
The 2022 fair, with a theme of “Growing Together,” is set for late September and early October, and a job fair with dozens of different employment opportunities is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Modern Living Building at the fairgrounds. Attendees are asked to enter through Gate 5.
“We are planning to return to pre-pandemic fair-time staffing levels this year,” wrote Kathy Kramer, president and CEO of the Central Washington Fair Association, in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
“Our fair-time seasonal positions offer something for everyone from customer service, maintenance, ticket sellers and food services,” Kramer wrote. “The fair is a perfect ‘second job’ for those looking to make some extra cash in a short amount of time. Also, for some positions, we hire starting at age 16. For many youth, often the fair is their first job experience.”
State Fair Park at 1301 S. Fair Ave. in Yakima has a core full-time staff of 25 people who work year-round, Kramer said. Temporary part-time workers also are hired throughout the year to assist with certain events, but the annual Central Washington State Fair requires the most, she added.
“It takes hundreds of workers hired by the fair and all our partners to deliver the Central Washington State Fair to the community,” Kramer said.
Those attending the Aug. 3 hiring event will have the opportunity to complete an application and participate in on-site interviews. They should bring documents such as a photo ID and/or driver’s license and Social Security card to complete their I-9 form.
Managers will be on site to discuss scheduling and provide fair orientation information. All applicants who are offered a job must pass a background check.
Kramer said her organization has added a few wrinkles and incentives to its hiring process in recent years.
“We typically conduct a ‘Fair Time’ job fair each year,” she wrote. “Last year, we changed our recruiting process and offered seasonal employees a completion bonus at the end of the fair. We will again be offering this completion bonus program as well as providing free fair admission tickets to each employee.”
Kramer believes job fairs are a good way for interested candidates and employers to connect.
“We have found that offering a job fair allows candidates to come in a meet one-on-one with staff from the hiring department and learn more about the job opportunity and duties associated with that position,” Kramer said.
“Because we are meeting face to face with these potential fair-time employees, if after learning about a position it isn’t the right fit, we can have them meet with another hiring department that might be a better fit,” she added.
Boeing job fair deemed a success
This is the second hiring event promoted by the South Central Workforce Council in the past two weeks. On July 19, a job recruiting session with officials from Boeing took place at the South Central WorkSource facility in Union Gap.
It was the first time the aircraft manufacturing company had visited the Yakima area to recruit employees, and a Boeing spokesperson said the event was a success.
“It was a great day meeting people in Yakima who could bring their talents and innovative spirits to Boeing,” the spokesperson reported Tuesday to the Herald-Republic. “We were pleased that all interviews at the Yakima career event resulted in extending offers, and that we could inspire several other attendees to apply to join our team.”
WorkSource is a statewide partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provides an array of employment and training services to job seekers in Washington state at no cost. For more information about their events, visit southcentralwdc.com.
